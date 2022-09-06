Bank of Hawaii Has $4.86 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 111,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QCOM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 249,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

