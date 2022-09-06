Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.