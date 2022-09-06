Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 415,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,835. Azenta has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

