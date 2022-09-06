Azarias Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands comprises approximately 4.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

