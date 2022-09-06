Aviva PLC Sells 363,474 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 358,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

