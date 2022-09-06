Aviva PLC Sells 117,607 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 117,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 313,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

