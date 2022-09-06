Aviva PLC Has $48.02 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 362,909 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.51. 131,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,210. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

