ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,309 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

ASLN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,876. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.