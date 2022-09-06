Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Price Target to $5.00

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IMAC Price Performance
NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,208. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
IMAC Company Profile
