Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Price Target to $5.00

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,208. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

