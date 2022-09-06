Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.04

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 2993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

