Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares — Dividend of $3.00

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 15,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

