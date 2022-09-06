Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $9.13. Arhaus shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3,750 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.