Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up 3.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Argan worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Argan by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 2,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

AGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

