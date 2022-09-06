Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $141.85

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.85, but opened at $150.00. Arch Resources shares last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 3,156 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.