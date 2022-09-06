Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (ADS, AEZS, AFYA, AI, AMAT, AMBA, AMC, AMRK, ANAB, AQST)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 6th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright to C$5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners to $0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $52.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $24.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $2.50.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$149.00 to C$159.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $23.00.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial to $2.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush to $7.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $54.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $34.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $216.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $54.00 to $67.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $585.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $245.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Mizuho to $230.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $145.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target lowered by Cormark to C$1.90. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $57.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $34.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $122.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $178.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $140.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price trimmed by Noble Financial to $13.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $7.00.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $70.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $72.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $33.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $52.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $22.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $47.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $6.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €610.00 ($622.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $4.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $51.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $12.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group to $18.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $369.00 to $396.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $20.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $543.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $446.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €710.00 ($724.49) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $430.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $109.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $21.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Northland Securities to $34.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $30.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $82.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $70.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $75.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $57.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird to $33.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $26.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $15.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $44.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $33.00.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $17.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €82.00 ($83.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $70.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $65.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $315.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $60.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $15.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $38.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $30.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $15.00.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $65.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $13.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $30.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $38.00.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $8.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $244.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $129.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $345.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $235.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $230.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $4.50.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $3.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.40 to $2.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

