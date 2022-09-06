Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $68.17 million and $6.08 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00023598 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
