AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

