Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 163,141 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,141 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 3.32% of ON Semiconductor worth $903,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 259,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,100. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

