Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,920,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,737 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $440,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

