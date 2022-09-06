Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Achieves $33.28 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $21.76 or 0.00114902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00136138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,732,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,718 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

