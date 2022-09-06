Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 865,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,840. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

