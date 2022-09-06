ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,376 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADT by 677.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,112 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADT by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,806 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.