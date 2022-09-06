Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.12. 18,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,204,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 685,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

