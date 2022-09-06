908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Holdings Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 908 Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in 908 Devices by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $310,557.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,636.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,266. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

