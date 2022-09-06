88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $2.78 on Major Exchanges

88mph (MPH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, 88mph has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00014704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $68,386.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029772 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00042515 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00081565 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.