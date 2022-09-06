23,210 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 163,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

