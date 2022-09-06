2,107,475 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,684,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,660.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,508.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 514,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 482,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,074,609. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

