108,700 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,135,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. 25,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.