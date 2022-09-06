1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Noble Financial to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.50% from the company’s current price.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,531. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 703.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

