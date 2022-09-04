Ren Hits One Day Volume of $11.91 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $121.48 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

