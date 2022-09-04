Head-To-Head Comparison: IonQ (IONQ) & Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IonQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.56 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.51

This table compares IonQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.63, meaning that their average share price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IonQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1626 2815 51 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

