Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $6,864.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

