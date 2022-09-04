Aeternity Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

