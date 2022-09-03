Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

