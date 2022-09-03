ZoidPay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.54 Million (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and $14,002.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay (CRYPTO:ZPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

