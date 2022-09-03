ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 184,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ZimVie

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

