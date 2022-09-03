Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $374,781.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

