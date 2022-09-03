Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.87

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 148994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €48.00 ($48.98) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

