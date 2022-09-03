Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $78,539,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.51. 3,165,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

