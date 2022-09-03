Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. 6,795,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

