Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.89. 2,748,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

