Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.5 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.