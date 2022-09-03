Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

