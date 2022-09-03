Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $24.74 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 48.2% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 484,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,429,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $226.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

