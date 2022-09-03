Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,524. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

