Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 5,651 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 44,000,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,272,184. The company has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

