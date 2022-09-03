Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $39,201.49 and approximately $299.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.