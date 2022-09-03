Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $127,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

