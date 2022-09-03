X Square Capital LLC Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH Trading Down 0.2 %

RH stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

