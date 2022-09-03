X Square Capital LLC Sells 6,450 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.